Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 919,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,475. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allison Transmission by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

