Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €239.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

ALV opened at €195.28 ($229.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €183.55. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

