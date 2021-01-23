Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 263.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

