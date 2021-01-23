Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.68. 362,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 101,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.