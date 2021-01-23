Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.91.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock opened at C$37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$42.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.