Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,247. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,703 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

