Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.40. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 21,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$531.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.