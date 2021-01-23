Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $159.73 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

