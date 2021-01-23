Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

