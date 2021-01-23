Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alexander’s by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alexander’s by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $350.88.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

