Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

