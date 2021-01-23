Akropolis (AKRO) Price Up 35.2% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $37.53 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

