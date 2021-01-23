Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.59

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 88834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

