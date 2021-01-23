Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai is well-positioned to benefit from growth in Internet traffic and increasing demand for cloud security solutions. Rising instances of cyberattacks is boosting demand for the company’s application-layer firewall and bot management services. Consistent momentum in adoption of Bot Manager service, Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager and Enterprise Defender are expected to drive the top line, going ahead. Akamai also raised guidance for 2020. However, management expects ban of 59 China-based apps in India to stay put for remainder of 2020 and anticipates the proposed ban (if put into action) on those apps in U.S. commencing from mid-November to have a negative impact on the fourth quarter revenues. Also, increasing bandwidth costs remain a major concern. Notably, Akamai’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 223,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

