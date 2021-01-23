AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Up 6.5%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.47. 750,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,858,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

