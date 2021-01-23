Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

EPA AIR opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.74. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

