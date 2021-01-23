Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.83 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $42,810.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

