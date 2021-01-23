AidCoin (AID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $363,257.94 and $17.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

