ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $57.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

