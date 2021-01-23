AGCO Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

