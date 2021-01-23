Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.