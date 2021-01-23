Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 10.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shot up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $119.95. 4,338,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,273,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

In related news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

