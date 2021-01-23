Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $12.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,961,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

