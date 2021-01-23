Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

