Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.