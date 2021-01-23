Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

