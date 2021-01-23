Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.