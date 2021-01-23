Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
