Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $118.83 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

