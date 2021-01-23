ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.14.

ADT stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ADT by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ADT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 630.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

