Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 417 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $388,587.69.

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

