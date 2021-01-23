Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of PEO opened at $12.61 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
