Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 7,168 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

ABBV stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.