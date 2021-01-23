Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

