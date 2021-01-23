Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart by 59.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.