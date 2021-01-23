Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

