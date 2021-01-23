Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,842 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

