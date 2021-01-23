Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 49,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

