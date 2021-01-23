ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0150 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.29 million and $5,351.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 106,046,472 coins and its circulating supply is 85,904,461 coins.

The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

