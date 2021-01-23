Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

