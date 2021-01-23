ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $168.95 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,235 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 9.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.28% of General Motors worth $168,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,533,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

