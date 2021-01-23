ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Companies accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 1.78% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KINS. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

