ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.75

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 4615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251,205 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.