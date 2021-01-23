Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading Up 20.4%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price was up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 5,921,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 657,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

