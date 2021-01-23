Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.