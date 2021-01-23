Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

