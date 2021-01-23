Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ACST traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,039,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,678,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

