Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

ACIA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $114.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

