Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ABST opened at $13.29 on Friday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.06 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

