Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $740.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47), with a volume of 50755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.47).

The stock has a market cap of £334.40 million and a PE ratio of -316.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 699.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.66.

In related news, insider John Hawkins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

