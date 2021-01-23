$949.17 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $949.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $979.70 million. Snap-on posted sales of $955.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

SNA traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $177.98. The stock had a trading volume of 542,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,983. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.