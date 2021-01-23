8,833 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.